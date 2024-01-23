U Mumba seeks to bounce back from recent setbacks

CHENNAI: Despite U Mumba’s recent five-match winless streak, head coach Gholamreza Mazandarani remains resolute, emphasising a strategic comeback as they gear up to face Puneri Paltan at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

The team is facing a bit of a concern with converting close games into wins in the recent matches as they faced strong teams that are on top of the table.

Speaking to DT Next about losing the last two games, head coach Gholamreza Mazandarani said, “We played really well in the last two games; one big mistake we made in the match against Jaipur cost us the game. And in our last match against Delhi, we gave a chance to young players who had been on the bench for a long time, and I think they showcased a good performance despite a few mistakes here and there. But the team is playing well, and we will strive to win the next games henceforth.”

Having a good side, playing good games, and still not being able to convert it into a win will definitely put pressure on the players as they are on the road to play-offs this season after not qualifying last year.

Speaking about this pressure among players, Mazandarani added, “When the result is not on your side, there is always pressure as a player. And everybody thinks this team has what it takes to be up there and win matches. Also, we have young players who are under 22 years old playing games against top players. This definitely adds some pressure on them, but they are coping well, which is a good sign for the future of U Mumba.”

The team will face its arch rivals from the same state, Puneri Paltan, in its next league game, which will be a huge challenge for U Mumba considering the performance they are exhibiting this season.

“Puneri Paltan is a very good side, and it will be a difficult task to win against them. Most players on their team have been with them for many seasons, and their team combination is very strong. But we have a plan for them in this game, and we want to beat them,” said Mazandarani, who is confident about his team’s last phase of this season to go on a winning note.