U-25 P Ramachandra Rao Trophy; Karnataka sitting pretty against TN

CHENNAI: Karnataka reached a healthy 317 for six against Tamil Nadu at the completion of first day’s play in the third round of the men’s South Zone U-25 P Ramachandra Rao Trophy in Alur (3), Bengaluru on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, the home team’s skipper Shubhang Hegde led by example with an unbeaten 91 (188b, 9x4, 2x6). He received good support from Rajvir Wadhwa who was batting on 61 (88b, 4x4, 5x6) as the duo put on an unbroken 116 runs for the seventh wicket. Earlier, openers LR Chethan (48) and BN Yashwant (52; 76b, 10x4) put on exactly 100 runs for the first wicket. Tamil Nadu’s left-arm spinner B Aaditya (3/84) and medium pacer G Kishoor (3/39) shared six wickets between them.

Brief scores: Karnataka 317/6 in 90 overs (LR Chethan 48, BN Yashwant 52, Shubhang Hegde 91 batting, Rajvir Wadhwa 61 batting, G Kishoor 3/39, B Aaditya 3/84) vs Tamil Nadu