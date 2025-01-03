U-23 State ‘A’ Trophy: Himachal knocks out TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu bowed out of the quarter-finals of BCCI men’s U-23 State ‘A’ Trophy one-day tournament after losing to Himachal Pradesh by eight runs in Kolkata on Friday.

Opting to field first, TN saw Himachal score a competitive 257 with opener Innesh Mahajan scoring 107 (109b, 9x4, 1x6). Middle order batter Amanpreet Singh chipped in with 69 (71b, 7x4, 2x6) as the duo added 128 runs for the fourth wicket. In reply, TN was bowled out for 249 with two balls remaining. Wicket-keeper S Rithik Easwaran top-scored with 55 (69b, 3x4, 3x6). Aniket picked up four wickets for 59.

Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 257 in 49 overs (Innesh Mahajan 107, Amanpreet Singh 69, S Lakshay Jain 4/45) bt Tamil Nadu 249 in 49.4 overs (G Ajitesh 54, S Rithik Easwaran 55, S Lakshay Jain 50, Aniket 4/59)