U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Tamil Nadu asked to follow-on against Maharashtra

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu suffered a jolt on the third day of men’s U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy match against Maharashtra at Tiruppur on Monday. Resuming from its overnight score of 100 for no loss, TN was bowled out for 308, conceding a huge lead of 357 runs. Maharashtra enforced follow-on and at the close of play, the host reached 27 for no loss.

Earlier, TN openers, SR Athish and skipper R Vimal Khumar put on 196 runs in 70.4 overs before the former got out for 89 (204b, 13x4). Vimal soon followed when he was dismissed for 99 (242b, 12x4, 2x6). Maharashtra left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal took seven for 101, while fellow left-arm tweaker Shubham Maid took three for 67.

Brief scores: Maharashtra 665/8 decl. vs Tamil Nadu 308 in 107.3 overs (SR Athish 89, R Vimal Khumar 99, Vicky Ostwal 7/101, Shubham Maid 3/67) & following on (2nd inngs) 27 for no loss in 13 overs