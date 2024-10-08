U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy: TN beats Odisha by 8 wickets

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu cruised to a eight-wicket win over Odisha in the third round of the Group E of the men’s U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Choosing to field first, TN restricted Odisha to 157 with R Pravin (3/33) and BK Kishore (3/26) doing the bulk of the damage. In reply, TN chased down the target in 33.4 overs with VK Vineeth remaining not out on 69 (111b, 8x4), while Abhinav Kannan contributed 67 (63b, 5x4, 2x6) as the two put on 120 runs off 140 balls for the second wicket.

Brief scores: Odisha 157 in 43.4 overs (P Sasanka 51, R Pravin 3/33, BK Kishore 3/26, D Deepesh 2/37) lost to Tamil Nadu 158/2 in 33.4 overs (VK Vineeth 69*, Abhinav Kannan 67)