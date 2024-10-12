U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Thumping win for Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu eased to a eight-wicket win over Mizoram in Group E of the fifth round of the men’s U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy at KL Saini Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Mizoram was restricted to 142 for nine with TN’s left-arm spinner BK Kishore taking three for 29. Debutants S Sanjay Aravind (2/10) and D Alfred Jacob (2/26) shared four wickets between them. In reply, TN chased down the score in just 24 overs with opener and wicket-keeper S Shrenik scoring an unbeaten 53 (72b, 6x4), while skipper Abhinav Kannan contributed 57 (48b, 5x4, 2x6). The two added 102 runs for the second wicket in 94 balls. Tamil Nadu has secured 16 points from 5 matches in Group E, finishing second in the table and qualified for pre-quarterfinals. The knockout matches commence on October 17 in Rajkot.

Brief scores: Mizoram 142/9 in 50 overs (Lalramluahpuia Zote 57*, C Laldinpuia 44, BK Kishore 3/29, S Sanjay Aravind 2/10, D Alfred Jacob 2/26) lost to Tamil Nadu 143/2 in 24 overs (S Shrenik 53*, Abhinav Kannan 57)