U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Big win for TN Men’s team

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Oct 2023 2:16 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned a thumping 219-run win over Mizoram in Group ‘A’ of the third round of the men’s U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy in New Delhi on Monday.

This win was TN’s third win in as many matches.

Batting first, Tamil Nadu scored 318 for nine with Akshay R Sarangdhar top-scoring with 76 (73b, 10x4). RK Jayant contributed 66 (62b, 6x4, 2x6), while C Andre Siddarth scored 76 (61b, 9x4, 1x6), his second half-century on the trot.

In response, Mizoram was bundled out for 99 with TN skipper and leg-spinner Karthick Manikandan taking four wickets for 19 runs.

DTNEXT Bureau

