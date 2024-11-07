U-19 Elite ‘C’ Cooch Behar Trophy: Tamil Nadu in a spot of bother

CHENNAI: Punjab dominated the second day’s play against Tamil Nadu in the first round of the men’s U-19 Elite ‘C’ Cooch Behar Trophy match at Ropar, Punjab on Thursday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 331 for six, Punjab added 138 more runs before getting dismissed for 469. TN’s medium pacers D Deepesh (4/142) and D Alfred Jacob (4/109) shared eight wickets between them. TN batters struggled in reply being precariously placed at 120 for five with Anmoljeet Singh taking four wickets for 28 runs. S Shrenik was the highest scorer with 34.

Brief scores: Punjab 469 in 123.5 overs (Varinder Singh 203, Arjun Rajput 31, Rahul Kumar 31, Reavan 82, D Deepesh 4/142, D Alfred Jacob 4/109) vs Tamil Nadu 120/5 in 56 overs (S Shrenik 34, Anmoljeet Singh 4/28)