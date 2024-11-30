U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: TN in sight of victory

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu called the shots against Hyderabad on the penultimate day of its fourth round of Elite C of men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match at ECIL Ground, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 22 for three, Hyderabad was bowled out for 194, setting TN a target of 123 runs. TN off-spinner J Hemchudeshan (4/40) took 25 wickets in three games, with two five-wicket hauls, so far this season. He received good support from medium pacer RD Pranav Ragavendra who took three for 52. Hyderabad wicket-keeper Alankrith Rapole top-scored with 86 (193b, 9x4, 2x6). In reply, TN reached 22 for no loss in eight overs when bad light stopped play.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 222 & 194 in 79.1 overs (Alankrith Rapole 86, J Hemchudeshan 4/40, RD Pranav Ragavendra 3/52) vs Tamil Nadu 294 & 22 for no loss in 8 overs.