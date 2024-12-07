U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Tamil Nadu sitting pretty

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu secured a crucial lead of 68 runs against Haryana on the second day of the fifth league match of Elite C of men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy at NPR College Ground, Dindigul on Saturday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 61 for two, TN was bowled out for 203 with LR Nawin contributing 53 (106b, 8x4, 1x6), his third fifty of the season. He received good support from KV Raghav (33) and R Pravin (38). For Haryana, right-arm medium pacer Param Chandila emerged as the pick of the bowlers, taking five for 36. Off-spinner Kanishk Chouhan (4/46) took four wickets. In its second innings, Haryana reached 58 for two, still trailing by 10 runs with two days remaining.

Brief scores: Haryana 135 & 58/2 in 38 overs vs Tamil Nadu 203 in 75.1 overs (LR Nawin 53, KV Raghav 33, R Pravin 38, Param Chandila 5/36, Kanishk Chouhan 4/46)