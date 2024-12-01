Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Dec 2024 9:36 PM IST
    U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Tamil Nadu beats Hyderabad
    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu eased to a seven-wicket win over Hyderabad on the fourth day of the fourth round of the Elite C of men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy at ECIL Ground, Hyderabad on Sunday.

    Resuming from its overnight score of 22 for no loss in pursuit of 123, TN got there in 32.4 overs with LR Nawin remaining unbeaten on 51 (48b, 8x4, 2x6). Opener S Shrenik contributed 37. In its fifth and last league match, Tamil Nadu will take on Haryana from December 6 in Dindigul.

    Brief scores: Hyderabad 222 & 194 lost to Tamil Nadu 294 & 124/3 in 32.4 overs (S Shrenik 37, LR Nawin 51*, B Ahwinan Ram 2/38). Points: TN 6 (19); HYD 0 (4)

