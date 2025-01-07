U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Gujarat, TN share honours on Day 1

CHENNAI: Riding on a fabulous hundred from Maulyaraj Chavda, Gujarat reached 287 for seven at stumps on Day One against Tamil Nadu in the final of men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Maulyaraj scored 161 (189b, 12x4, 5x6) and along with wicket-keeper Rudra Pritesh Patel, who scored 47, added 141 runs in 221 balls for the fourth wicket. There were a total of three run-outs in Gujarat’s innings. TN off-spinner R Pravin took two for 66.

Brief scores: Gujarat 287/7 in 90 overs (Maulyaraj Chavda 161, Rudra Pritesh Patel 47, Nishit Gohil 39, R Pravin 2/66) vs Tamil Nadu