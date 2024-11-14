U-19 Asia Cup 2024: Andre Siddarth receives maiden India U-19 call-up

CHENNAI: It has been a dream couple of months for Tamil Nadu's C Andre Siddarth. Since receiving his maiden state team call-up earlier this year, the middle-order batter has consistently delivered, scoring four consecutive half-centuries in his last four innings.

Now, Siddarth has earned his maiden call-up to the India U-19 squad, with the BCCI announcing the team for the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2024 in Dubai on Thursday. India is set to begin its campaign on November 30th against Pakistan.

As we write, Siddarth is currently at the crease, steering Tamil Nadu as they look to build a healthy lead in its ongoing Elite Group D Ranji clash against Railways.

Earlier in November, the 6'3" batter came close to scoring his maiden First-Class century in Guwahati against Assam but fell short by just six runs. He currently has 294 runs at an average of 98 from five First-Class innings.

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale (VC), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar

Non-travelling Reserves: Sahil Parakh, Naman Pushpak, Anmoljeet Singh, Pranav Raghavendra, D Dipesh