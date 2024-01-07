U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Gujarat enters semis

CHENNAI: Gujarat earned a seven-wicket win over Tamil Nadu to advance to the semi-finals of the men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy in Bengaluru on Saturday. Set to chase a target of 102, Gujarat got there with Ved Patel scoring an unbeaten 45 and Patel Kush not out on 31.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 293 & 113 in 33.4 overs (Daivik Shah 6/16, Kavya P Patel 3/36) lost to Gujarat 305 & 105/3 in 52.4 overs (Ved Patel 45 not out, J Hemchudeshan 3/40)