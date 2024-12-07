U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Bengal in driver’s seat against TN

CHENNAI: Bengal dominated Tamil Nadu on the second day of the first round of the Elite E men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match in Surat.

After declaring its first innings at 428 for six, Bengal reduced TN to 68 for five. Earlier, Bengal’s Atmaja Mondal and Rajesh Mondal slammed centuries with the former scoring 113, while the latter contributed 107. TN’s left-arm spinner S Mohammed Rafan took three for 101.

Brief scores: Bengal 428/6 decl. in 141 overs (Swastik Maiti 73, Atmaja Mondal 113, Rajesh Mondal 107, Agastya Shukla 59 not out, S Mohammed Rafan 3/101) vs Tamil Nadu 68/5 in 37 overs (V Mithun Vijay 27, Akash Tarafdar 2/14, Ankush Chakraborty 2/27)