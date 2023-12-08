'U-15 girls’ in games is an excellent initiative by Reliance Foundation'

CHENNAI: Former India international Gouramangi Singh appreciated tournaments such as Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) for giving an equal opportunity and a platform to youngsters across India to progress in their careers, on the back of the championship rounding off in Goa. Gouramangi, 37, is the FC Goa assistant coach and mentioned that such competitions help football penetrate deeper into the society.

“In my opinion - the important thing that league like RFYS are giving to youth in the country is a platform, backed by an organisation that is committed to providing an equal opportunity to all. The platform makes you see a direction which inspires you to believe and dream that one day you can be part of these leagues because it’s happening right across in your locality, school and colleges,” Gouramangi said.

He applauded RFYS for initiating the U-15 girls’ age group from the 2023-24 season onwards. Though a laudable step, Gouramangi mentions that involving females in football from a younger age should now be normalised. He touched upon RFYS launching its Kashmir chapter from this season onwards, saying that taking the game to the length and breadth of India will only help to popularise it further.

“The addition of the U-15 girls’ age group is a necessary step and something that should be encouraged going forward. It’s an excellent initiative by Reliance Foundation and I hope we can see more girls coming into the footballing ecosystem. Girls across the country should have access to playing the sport they, and we all love,” he said.

Gouramangi added, “The launch of the RFYS chapter in Kashmir ensures that the tournament reached every nook and corner of the country. For the game to grow, it is essential that such well organised tournaments take place in every part of the country and I applaud Reliance for taking such a step.”

During the RFYS Championship in Goa, the Kings School and the Rosary Higher Secondary School, Navelim were the winners as their U-15 and U-19 girls teams respectively recorded landslide victories to round off their run in the tournament on a high.

The Kings School defeated St. Anne’s Institute, Agonda by 9-0 in the RFYS U-15 girls’ final league game, whereas Rosary Higher Secondary School, Navelim beat Shri Shantadurga Higher Secondary, Bicholim by 15-0 in the summit clash of the U-19 girls’ age category on December 6, Wednesday.

Perpetual Succour Convent High School, Navelim edged past Progress High School by 2-1 to win the U-15 boys’ tournament as the U-17 boys’ age category saw Bethany Convent High School scoring a convincing victory over Fr. Angel High School, Pilar by a margin of 6-0 in the final league game. Vasantrao Dempo Higher Secondary School were the team that made heads turn in the boys U-19 final, defeating Rosary Higher Secondary School, Navelim by 4-1 to lift the trophy.