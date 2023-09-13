Tyron returns as SA announce 16-member squad for series against NZ

POTCHEFSTROOM [South Africa]: South Africa announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming home assignments against New Zealand for the limited-over series. Laura Wolvaardt, who was named as the interim captain for the Pakistan and New Zealand tours, will continue to lead during the upcoming home series against the Kiwis.

South Africa will receive a major boost with the return of their star all-rounder and vice-captain, Chloe Tyron, who had been granted a leave of absence and was subsequently unavailable during the ongoing Pakistan tour. The rest of the squad is the same that is currently in Pakistan on a white-ball tour. The three-match ODI series will be a part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 cycle.

Clinton du Preez, Proteas Women Convenor of Selectors reflected on the importance of maintaining a consistent contingent and said as quoted from ICC, "Maintaining squad consistency is key, to allow players to grow within the environment. We are very happy to have Chloé Tryon back within the space and excited to see how she will further improve the squad with her all-round qualities. We go into the New Zealand series on a high and we want to carry the momentum into the tour at home."

"It was always going to be very difficult to adapt to the conditions in Pakistan. However, I’m pleased with how the team competed in the T20Is, where they narrowly missed out on winning games. It remained small margins and one can see how the players have learned from their shortcomings and brought it into the ODI format. There are many positives, and one that stands out for me is the shared individual performances of the players," du Preez added.

In the ongoing series against Pakistan, South Africa faced a setback in the three-match T20I series, losing by a 3-0 margin. However, they bounced back strongly in the ODI leg, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead. The final ODI is scheduled to take place on September 14.

Enoch Nkwe, the Director of Cricket at CSA, shared his thoughts on the performance of the team in Pakistan said, "It was always going to be very difficult to adapt to the conditions in Pakistan. However, I’m pleased with how the team competed in the T20Is, where they narrowly missed out on winning games. It remained small margins and one can see how the players have learned from their shortcomings and brought it into the ODI format. There are many positives, and one that stands out for me is the shared individual performances of the players."

South Africa squad: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker.