Two-time champion Aryna Sabalenka and Wimbledon winner Jannik Sinner lead the US Open fields

The U.S. Tennis Association announced the direct entry lists Tuesday for the final Grand Slam tournament of the season. Based on the July 20 rankings on the WTA and ATP Tours, the cutoff was No. 102 for the women and No. 101 for the men.

Sabalenka tops the women's rankings and will arrive in Flushing Meadows trying to become the first woman to win three straight U.S. Open titles since Serena Williams from 2012-14.

Sinner will be trying to regain the title that Carlos Alcaraz took from the 2024 champion when they met in last year's final. The top-ranked Italian is coming off his fifth major championship, when he beat French Open champion Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final.

Alcaraz, who has missed the last two majors because of a wrist injury but hopes to return during the North American hard-court swing, is ranked No. 3 and entered in the field.