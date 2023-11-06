Two-run win for UP over TN women

CHENNAI: Uttar Pradesh earned a two-run win over Tamil Nadu in the third round of the Group E of the women’s U-19 tournament in Ranchi on Sunday.

Set to chase 105, TN was restricted to 102 for eight BG Jaishri top-scoring with 30. For Uttar Pradesh, skipper Sampada Dixit scored 60 (65b, 3x4, 1x6).

Uttar Pradesh 104/7 in 20 overs (Sampada Dixit 60) bt Tamil Nadu 102/8 in 20 overs