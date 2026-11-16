Two fast, too furious: Goswami seals LGB Formula 4 double

COIMBATORE: Another week, another dominating display sees Meco Racing’s Dhruvh Goswami seal a double in Round 2 of the LGB Formula 4 category of the CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 at the Kari Motor Speedway on Sunday.
The Bengaluru-based driver sealed a thrilling 0.175-second victory over Dark Don Racing’s Arya Singh in a last-lap overtake. Singh regained the lead in the closing stages, but Goswami struck back on the final lap, with teammate Raghul Rangasamy third. In the 25-minute-plus-one-lap finale, Goswami charged from fifth on the grid to win the 19-lap race by 1.956 seconds over Singh. Goswami also set the fastest lap of 1:16.692.
Mumbai's Pratik Sonawane completed a clean sweep of Round 2 in the Gentleman class, converting pole position into victory with a 9.586-second advantage over Rookie winner Kaveen Rajapaksa, who finished second overall in the JK Tyre Levitas Cup.
Meco Racing's Shatveer Shetty won a closely contested race after exchanging the lead with DTS Racing's Augustine Boby in the F1300 Novice Cup. Boby finished second and set the fastest lap of 1:16.862, while DTS Racing's Kek Qian Jun secured third after recovering the position from Ruthvik Reddy on lap nine.
Arka Motorsports' Arjun Narendran completed an Indian Super Touring Cars double, winning the opening race by 7.009 seconds over Arjun Balu, with Biren Pithawalla third in the Super Saloon category. In the second, Narendran dominated again to win by 48.623 seconds.
In the Indian Junior Touring Cars, Team Performance Racing's Anirudha Arvind beat teammate Deepak Ravikumar by 0.307 seconds after reclaiming the lead with a late inside overtake, with Srinivas Teja third. In the Pro class of Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Anish Shetty overcame a fierce opening battle with Senthil Kumar and Navaneeth Kumar, with the lead changing hands repeatedly in the opening laps, before pulling clear to win by 2.598 seconds.
The championship resumes with Round 3 from December 11 to 13 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.