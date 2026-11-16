Two fast, too furious: Goswami seals LGB Formula 4 double

The Bengaluru-based driver sealed a thrilling 0.175-second victory over Dark Don Racing’s Arya Singh in a last-lap overtake. Singh regained the lead in the closing stages, but Goswami struck back on the final lap, with teammate Raghul Rangasamy third. In the 25-minute-plus-one-lap finale, Goswami charged from fifth on the grid to win the 19-lap race by 1.956 seconds over Singh. Goswami also set the fastest lap of 1:16.692.

Mumbai's Pratik Sonawane completed a clean sweep of Round 2 in the Gentleman class, converting pole position into victory with a 9.586-second advantage over Rookie winner Kaveen Rajapaksa, who finished second overall in the JK Tyre Levitas Cup.