Tushar stars in Tamil Nadu’s big win

CHENNAI: Opener Tushar Raheja’s 164 (130b, 13x4, 6x6) paved the way for Tamil Nadu’s 290-run win over Mizoram in the fifth round of the Group B of the men’s U-23 State A one-day tournament in Rajkot on Sunday.

Batting first, TN scored 403 for four riding on Tushar’s stupendous innings and he received valuable support from fellow opener R Vimal Khumar who scored 82 (82b, 8x4) as the duo added 169 runs for the first wicket. Once Vimal got out, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar contributed 79 (58b, 9x4, 1x6) and was involved in a 146-run stand for the second wicket. In reply, Mizoram was skittled out for 113 with TN skipper Pradosh Ranjan Paul taking three for 22.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 403/4 in 50 overs (R Vimal Khumar 82, Tushar Raheja 164, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 79) bt Mizoram 113 in 47 overs (Sahil Reza 51, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 3/22)