Begin typing your search...

Tushar stars in Tamil Nadu’s big win

Batting first, TN scored 403 for four riding on Tushar’s stupendous innings and he received valuable support from fellow opener R Vimal Khumar who scored 82 (82b, 8x4) as the duo added 169 runs for the first wicket.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Nov 2023 12:17 AM GMT
Tushar stars in Tamil Nadu’s big win
X

Tushar Raheja

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Opener Tushar Raheja’s 164 (130b, 13x4, 6x6) paved the way for Tamil Nadu’s 290-run win over Mizoram in the fifth round of the Group B of the men’s U-23 State A one-day tournament in Rajkot on Sunday.

Batting first, TN scored 403 for four riding on Tushar’s stupendous innings and he received valuable support from fellow opener R Vimal Khumar who scored 82 (82b, 8x4) as the duo added 169 runs for the first wicket. Once Vimal got out, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar contributed 79 (58b, 9x4, 1x6) and was involved in a 146-run stand for the second wicket. In reply, Mizoram was skittled out for 113 with TN skipper Pradosh Ranjan Paul taking three for 22.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 403/4 in 50 overs (R Vimal Khumar 82, Tushar Raheja 164, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 79) bt Mizoram 113 in 47 overs (Sahil Reza 51, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 3/22)

SportsTushar RahejaTamil NaduMizorammen’s U-23 State A
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X