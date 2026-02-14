Tucker’s 94 powers Ireland to massive 96-run win over Oman

Sent in to bat, Tucker launched a ferocious counterattack, smashing 10 fours and four sixes in a sensational knock as Ireland recovered from 47 for 3 to 235 for five, the highest total of this edition of the World Cup.

Chasing the massive total, Aamir Kaleem (50) and Hammad Mirza (46) gave Oman hope but once they departed it all went downhill as they were bowled out for 139 in 18 overs.

As many as eight batters scored in single digits.

Josh Little was the most successful bowler as he snared three for 16 in his quota of four overs. He was ably supported by Matthew Humphreys (2/27), Barry McCarthy (2/32) and George Dockrell (1/6).