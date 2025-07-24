Tsitsipas parts ways with coach Ivanisevic after brief stint

Begin typing your search...

    Tsitsipas, a two-time Grand Slam finalist who fell out of the top 20 in June, started working with 2001 Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic after his second-round loss at the French Open in late May.

    24 July 2025
    Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece receives treatment during his first round men's single match against Valentine Royer of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 30, 2025 (AP) 

    ATHENS: Stefanos Tsitsipas has parted ways with coach Goran Ivanisevic after a brief stint together, the former third-ranked player said.

    “Working with Goran Ivanisevic was brief but an intense experience and a truly valuable chapter in my journey,” the Greek star Tsitsipas wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.

    “I’m thankful for the time, effort and energy he dedicated to me and my team.”

    Tsitsipas, a two-time Grand Slam finalist who fell out of the top 20 in June, started working with 2001 Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic after his second-round loss at the French Open in late May.

    Ivanisevic coached the 26-year-old Greek player at Halle and Wimbledon, where he retired due to a back injury during his opening match, trailing by two sets to love against Frenchman Valentin Royer.

    “As we are now following our separate ways, I have only respect for Goran — not just for what he’s achieved in tennis, but also for who he is as a person,” Tsitsipas said.

    “I wish him nothing but the very best moving forward.”

    Tsitsipas is next scheduled to play in Toronto from Sunday.

