Trying to stay in the hunter mindset: Mo Bobat on RCB's charge to play-offs

"You've got to balance enjoying and being proud of what you've achieved, but also shifting people's attention towards what's next. The same will be true this season however this season pans out for us. Obviously, we're keen to go all the way, but that might not happen," he said.

A key element of that moving forward process is to manage a variety of players in the dug-out -- from highly experienced pros to wide-eyed greenhorns.

"You could have a 19-year-old who's just been signed on his first IPL contract. You could have an Indian player who's in their mid-thirties, who's been there and done it all for his country and multiple franchises.