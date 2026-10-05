Trying to hit sixes of old ball; India looking to score faster in middle overs: Rahul

Rahul was speaking to 'JioStar' after his 87-ball 129-run knock in the third ODI against the West Indies in which India scored 351.

However, his innings, despite being impressive, could not prevent India's loss in the series finale but the home team had already clinched the rubber by winning the first two games.

"It's not been easy to get 80-90 in the last 10 overs. The ball's been getting reverse swing, and even in this game, once the ball got old and soft, and started to reverse swing, as a batter you don't feel confident enough to take on the long-on and deep mid-wicket fielder if it's a big boundary on that side," he said.

"...I like the hard ball coming onto me, I can use the pace. So that's something I've been working on, trying to play with softer, older balls and being able to hit sixes with that.

"I constantly try to get better within my own game, understand my role, understand what a number five and number six batter has to do to consistently put up performances for the team," he added.

Speaking about the road to the World Cup in South Africa next year, the 34-year-old from Bengaluru said the increasing number of high-scoring games, where even 350 is no longer a safe total, means that the middle-order needs to score quicker than ever to push for a higher score.

The West Indies completed the chase of 352 in 48.2 overs in the third ODI. This was after India chased a record 406 in the second ODI in Guwahati, completing the formalities in just 43.2 overs.