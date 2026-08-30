Trump says he'll be at the Presidents Cup at Medinah as the honorary chairman

The Presidents Cup began in 1994 to include international players from non-European countries who were not eligible for the more famed Ryder Cup. The name of the tournament comes from including the head of state of the host country to be honorary chairman.

Canadian Prime Minister Julien Trudeau was part of the trophy presentation at the last Presidents Cup in 2024 at Royal Montreal.

Trump showed up at the Ryder Cup matches last September at Bethpage Black on Long Island during the opening round.

“At the request of the PGA Tour, and its Great new Commissioner, Brian Rolapp, it is my Honor to accept being the Honorary Chairman of the upcoming Presidents Cup, which will take place at the Medinah Country Club in Chicago,” Trump said on his social media site.

The Presidents Cup is Sept. 24-27 at Medinah Country Club, which has hosted the PGA Championship twice, the U.S. Open three times and the 2012 Ryder Cup.