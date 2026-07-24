Trump role in World Cup red-card ruling for Balogun pushes Norway toward FIFA ethics complaint

The Norway soccer federation said Thursday its board of directors will consider filing the complaint at its next meeting, likely on Aug. 6.

“We need our leader in FIFA to say that this was an error,” Norwegian federation president Lise Klaveness told London daily The Times in an interview published Thursday.

After Trump called FIFA president Gianni Infantino, a one-game ban for Balogun's red-card tackle against Bosnia-Herzegovina was deferred so he could play against Belgium with a quarterfinals place at stake.

Belgium beat the U.S. 4-1 after a chaotic 36 hours at the World Cup. The Belgium players were seemingly fired up by one of the all-time controversies in tournament history.