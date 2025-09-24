True heroes on the mat: Para athletes shine in inspirational kabaddi exhibition match

JAIPUR: The SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur turned into a stage of resilience and inspiration on Wednesday as the Wheeling Happiness Foundation, led by Padma Shri Deepa Malik, hosted a para-athlete kabaddi exhibition match in collaboration with the Capri Sports Foundation.

The exhibition match featured two spirited sides – Para Dhakad and Para Warriorz – comprising para-athletes with varied disabilities, including arm amputees (above wrist and elbow), leg amputees (above and below knee), and polio survivors with weak limbs. Each squad had 12 players who showcased grit, agility and skill on the mat, proving that determination knows no boundaries.

Adding to the occasion, players from Pro Kabaddi League’s Bengal Warriorz came to support and cheer, turning the contest into a stirring celebration of sportsmanship and solidarity.

Bengal Warriorz skipper Devank Dalal admitted he was deeply moved by the effort of the para-athletes. “It was a very nice match to watch, and I consider them the real heroes. They have so many struggles in life. If we get a small injury, we take rest, but despite everything, they are working hard and playing so well. It is very motivating for us as kabaddi players,” he said.

For the para-athletes, the occasion carried historic significance. Vikas Kumar, silver medalist in the 100m at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Nottwil, Switzerland, said: “I used to compete in general para-athletics until Rajesh sir (coach) and Deepa ma’am worked hard to build para-kabaddi in India. Many para-athletes have now shifted into para-kabaddi. Playing on such a big stage today makes us proud, especially because we are being seen in the same light as able-bodied athletes.”

Coach Rajesh Kumar, a Bhim Awardee and Asian Para Games medalist (2010), underlined the importance of the exposure. “We thank the PKL for giving our players this opportunity. It provides para-kabaddi players with a new identity and motivates other para-athletes watching from home. The future is very bright for our players, and we hope many from these two teams will showcase their talent further,” he said.

For many, the chance to compete on a Pro Kabaddi League mat itself was the real prize. Sachin Tandel, para-kabaddi gold medalist in Sri Lanka (2021), summed it up: “I have been playing since 2018, but today’s opportunity to represent para-athletes on the PKL stage is a dream come true. It is a proud moment for all of us.”