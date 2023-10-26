Trudy Lindblade appointed as Cricket Scotland’s new Chief Executive Officer

GLASGOW: Cricket Scotland announced on Thursday that it has appointed Trudy Lindblade as its new Chief Executive Officer. It added that Trudy will commence work with Cricket Scotland early in 2024 after concluding her role as Chief Executive of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, which took place successfully in Glasgow and across Scotland in August this year.

Pete Fitzboydon, the current Interim Chief Executive of Cricket Scotland, will remain in place until Trudy’s arrival to ensure a smooth handover of the role in the governing body. “It is a privilege to be appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Scotland. I am excited to be returning to the sport of cricket and very much look forward to getting started in the role early in the new year.”

“I am aware of the challenges that Cricket Scotland is facing and there is still much work to do. There has been positive progress since the release of the Changing the Boundaries report, and I am committed to leading Cricket Scotland’s effort to stamp out racism in our sport and ensure that we embody the spirit of community, belonging and equal respect.”

“I’m looking forward to working with my new team and the cricketing community to build a bright and prosperous future for cricket in Scotland, using the new strategy and forthcoming increased ICC funding as a catalyst for delivering change and creating new opportunities to grow the game at every level,” said Trudy in the statement.

Trudy has a strong working background in cricket which includes heading up the Event Management Department at the 2007 Men’s ODI World Cup, headquartered in Kingston, Jamaica, and being part of the team delivering the first Men’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007.

She worked in the Cricket Australia Marketing and Events team for over five years and was seconded to the International Cricket Council in 2002 and 2003 to support the delivery of the 2002 ICC Champions’ Trophy and 2003 Men’s ODI World Cup. Prior to joining the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, Trudy worked for Victorian Major Events Company and Visit Victoria between 2013 to 2020 across a range of projects.

She was part of the team who secured Melbourne’s bid for the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup matches and Liverpool FC’s first appearance in Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2013. She also played a pivotal role in the feasibility, creation, and delivery of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

“We are delighted to have secured a candidate as outstanding as Trudy to lead Cricket Scotland from early next year. By then, we will have a new ambitious strategy in place and increased funding secured for the next four years, and Trudy is the ideal candidate to lead this new, exciting era for Scottish cricket.”

“While we are excited about the future, we are very conscious of the ongoing challenges that Cricket Scotland and our sport is going through. While much progress has been made, there is a long way to go to ensure our sport becomes truly inclusive and anti-racist. I have committed to staying in my interim CEO role to ensure a seamless handover to Trudy to continue this work.”

“Trudy was the standout candidate in a very strong field. The delivery of this summer’s impressive UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland is testament to her abilities, which combined with her previous experience in cricket made her the ideal person to drive Cricket Scotland forward,” said Fitzboydon.