Trisha’s quick-fire cameo wins it for TNCA President’s XI

Earlier in the clash, batting first, Shrinithi spearheaded the TNCA Secretary’s XI with a 39-ball 34. Batting at No.5, Anusha smashed a 19-ball 29, which was enough to take the Secretary’s XI to 132/7 after 20 overs.

Poojashrini was the stand-out bowler for the President’s XI, with figures of 2/18. Arshi top-scored in the run chase, with run-a-ball 37, with Rinaaz contributing a 30-ball 27 before Trisha took over the reins as the finisher. Anusha and Jenitha were stand-out bowlers, with figures of 3/13 and 3/21.