Trisha’s quick-fire cameo wins it for TNCA President’s XI

CHENNAI: Right-handed Trisha Madhu put on a show with the bat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, playing a breezy 16-ball 27 which helped TNCA President’s XI bested TNCA Secretary’s XI here on Tuesday.
Earlier in the clash, batting first, Shrinithi spearheaded the TNCA Secretary’s XI with a 39-ball 34. Batting at No.5, Anusha smashed a 19-ball 29, which was enough to take the Secretary’s XI to 132/7 after 20 overs.
Poojashrini was the stand-out bowler for the President’s XI, with figures of 2/18. Arshi top-scored in the run chase, with run-a-ball 37, with Rinaaz contributing a 30-ball 27 before Trisha took over the reins as the finisher. Anusha and Jenitha were stand-out bowlers, with figures of 3/13 and 3/21.
"This initiative by TNCA is a brilliant start towards much bigger things to come and the match itself lived up to that promise by going right down to the final over. Experiencing professional setups such as DRS and the Impact Player rule for the first time was a great learning experience for the girls, who quickly adapted to the new regulations," TNCA President XI's coach Aarti Sankaran said.
Brief Scores: TNCA President’s XI 133/7 in 19.2 overs (Arshi 37, Trisha 27; Anusha 3/13) beats TNCA Secretary’s XI 132/7 in 20 overs (Shrinithi 34, Anusha 29; Poojashrini 2/18) by three wickets
Awards: Best Bowler – Jenitha B;
Best Batter – Trisha Madhu;
Player of the Match – Arshi Choudhary