Trinbago Knight Riders rope in DJ Bravo as head coach ahead of CPL 2025

TRINIDAD: Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have appointed former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Brave as their new head coach for the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025.

Under the leadership of Bravo, TKR will set out on their journey in pursuit of a historic 5th CPL title starting August 17.

"After a decorated playing career filled with match-winning performances and championship moments, Sir Champion now takes the reins in a new role, ready to inspire and train the next generation of Knights from the dugout," the franchise said in a statement.

Bravo played 107 matches in the CPL between 2013 and 2024. He represented TKR in nine out of the 11 seasons and won the title five times, including 2021, when he led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. With 129 CPL wickets and 1,155 runs, Bravo stands as one of the most successful cricketers in CPL history.

“It’s an honour to be given the opportunity to be head coach of TKR, a team that’s very close to my heart. I would like to personally thank Coach Phil Simmons for his time and commitment over the last few years, and now I look forward to this new challenge for me and my staff, said Bravo.

Last year, he was appointed the head coach of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20. He also served as a mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 and had worked as a bowling consultant for Chennai Super Kings for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, following his retirement from playing for the franchise in 2022.

At the 2024 T20 World Cup, Bravo was the bowling consultant for the Afghanistan team that lost to South Africa in the semi-final.

TKR have completed a stellar squad for the upcoming season, which has an excellent mix of youth and experience, with global T20 superstars and upcoming stars of West Indies cricket.