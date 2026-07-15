Tried to hit too hard in T20Is, focussing on timing in ODIs: Axar

"When you go in to bat in the death overs, you don't have any other option but to go for big shots, but I was losing my shape a little. So, when I went in to bat in this game, obviously after we got a great start, I just wanted to build a partnership," he said, explaining the tweaks he made.

Axar scored a total of 19 runs in the T20 series that India lost 0-4 last week. The 32-year-old said on Tuesday, his focus was on timing the ball.

"I wasn't trying to hit the ball too hard because I knew I had time and could afford to take a few balls as well. I was focusing on my timing. On this kind of wicket, it is very important to trust the bounce. Once you start reading it well, I think you can score runs," he said.

Talking about the Edgbaston wicket, Axar said it was not conducive for strokeplay at the very outset and batters in both the teams needed time to settle down.