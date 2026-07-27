Tricolour in hair, tears in her eyes: Mirabai's golden tribute to India

As she stepped onto the weightlifting platform on Sunday, the three-time Commonwealth Games champion sported butterfly-shaped hair clips made from tricolour ribbons, a tribute to the country she was determined to make proud.

"I wanted to do something for India, so I made these butterfly clips with Indian flag-coloured ribbons last night," Mirabai told PTI after winning the women's 48kg gold.

The tricolour remained close to her even after the competition ended.