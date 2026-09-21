Tricky draw awaits Lovlina, Narender

NISHIO (JAPAN): Indian boxers were handed challenging draws on Sunday even as Lovlina Borgohain and Narender Berwal begin their campaigns in the quarterfinals.
Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina, who won silver in the 2023 edition, is one win away from a medal in the 75kg category, which features only eight boxers.
She opens the campaign against South Korea’s Suyeon Seong and could then face reigning 70kg world champion Natalya Bogdanova of Kazakhstan or Uzbekistan’s world bronze medallist Aziza Zokirova in the semifinal.
CWG gold medallist Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg) faces a tough opener against Paris Olympic bronze medallist Aira Villegas of the Philippines.
While Reigning Asian Championships gold medallist Preeti Pawar (54kg) is expected to face North Korea’s Pang Cholmi, the defending Asian Games champion, Olympic bronze medallist and two-time world champion.
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sachin Siwach (60kg) has a first-round bye and could face World Championships bronze medallist Mohammad Abu Jajeh of Jordan in the pre-quarterfinals.
Narender (+90kg), the only Indian male boxer to win a medal at the previous edition, has a first-round bye and opens against Thailand’s Adthapong Saengtep in the quarterfinals. He could then run into reigning world champion Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan in the semifinals.