Trent Boult has showed his ability as a world-class player to topple England: Gary Stead

LONDON: Despite New Zealand losing to England by 181 runs in the third ODI, left-arm pacer Trent Boult’s impressive return to international cricket has been a bright spot for the Blackcaps.

In the match, Boult picked 5-51 in 9.1 overs, his sixth five-wicket haul in the format, even as Ben Stokes was on a rampage against the other bowlers while making a stunning 182, the highest individual score for England in men’s ODIs.

Boult, who took 3-37 in his return to international cricket, also surpassed legendary Richard Hadlee for most five-wicket hauls taken by any New Zealand bowler in ODIs. Head coach Gary Stead was left delighted over Boult’s stunning return to international cricket.

"I think he's taken eight wickets in 17 overs. It's great to have Trent back: he brings a lot of energy and a lot of skill to the top of the order (sic) for us. In the two games he's played, he's showed his ability as a world-class player to topple England… (but) we haven't been able to capitalise on those starts," Stead was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo after the match ended.

Stead also said left-arm spin all-rounder Mitchell Santner will be fit and available to play in the upcoming Men’s ODI World Cup, despite missing the third ODI due to a jarred knee sustained while fielding in second game of the series in Southampton.

"Mitch had a full scan on his knee, which he landed on when he took that catch in the last game at the Ageas Bowl. It's come back positively, which is good for us. He's just got quite a bit of swelling around the knee still, which they think is a joint problem. It's nothing more than that," he added.

The white-ball series has seen huge margins of wins and defeats for both teams, and Stead stated that a close game in the finale match at Lord’s on Friday will be the apt conclusion. "All seven games have been a bit like that, haven't they? We were just saying, it would be nice to actually have a close one so we can see both teams under pressure."

"It was disappointing that we didn't put our best foot forward tonight (in the match) but they played very well. Ben Stokes played an amazing innings. Both teams have taken the opportunity to change their line-ups a little bit. With such a congested period of games in a short period of time, we're certainly mindful of getting people to the World Cup without significant injury or risk."