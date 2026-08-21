Treesa-Gayatri in semifinals, assured of medal at World Championships

The Indian unseeded pair, which is on a comeback trail after Treesa recovered from an injury, toiled for one hour nine minutes to produce one of the biggest wins of their career, a 16-21 21-15 21-13 triumph to cruise to the last four stage and be assured of at least a bronze medal.

India last claimed a BWF World Championships medal in women's doubles in 2011, when Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa won the bronze in London.

The Indians came into the match with a 0-3 head-to-head record against their Chinese opponents.

Treesa and Gayatri fell behind 1-6 early on but fought their way back to 8-9 with six successive points before the Chinese entered the interval with a three-point advantage.