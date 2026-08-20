Treesa-Gayatri enter World Championships quarters

The Indian unseeded pair, which is on a comeback trail after Treesa recovered from an injury, dished out a dominating performance to outwit world No 7 Japanese Rin and Kie 21-16 21-12 in a lop-sided contest.

Treesa and Gayatri, who were awarded the Arjuna Award for 2025, had made it to the All England Open semi-finals in back-to-back years in 2022 and 2023. They also won a Commonwealth Games bronze in 2022 and broke into the top 10 at the start of last year.