Treesa-Gayatri, Dhruv-Tanisha lose in doubles quarterfinals

The Indian pair, which won a maiden world championships bronze in New Delhi last month, looked competitive in the opening game but faded into errors to go down 18-21, 9-21 against Pearly and Thinaah, the 2025 world championships silver medallists.

At the adjacent court, mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto produced a gallant fight before losing 14-21 21-18 18-21 to world No. 1 China's Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dongping in another quarterfinals as it turned out to be a dismal day so far.

"It's very disappointing that we could not win a medal but we are really proud of the effort we both of us have made. We fought till the end, till the last point," Tanisha said after the match.

"A lot of learnings from the Asian Games. We played some really good badminton. I think it is one of the best we played against the Chinese. We have made a lot of improvement from our end. There is a lot of hunger and lot more confidence."