Head has informed his franchise about his decision to opt out of the upcoming season and SRH are expected to release him, according to 'Cricinfo'.

The development could mean that SRH's famed opening combination of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma may not be seen in IPL 2027.

Head's likely pulling out can put a severe dent in SRH's batting line-up. But this may give them a big purse for the December 16 auction in Goa.