NEW DELHI: Explosive Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head has decided to skip Indian Premier League 2027 to manage his workload ahead of a busy international schedule, according to a report.
Head has informed his franchise about his decision to opt out of the upcoming season and SRH are expected to release him, according to 'Cricinfo'.
The development could mean that SRH's famed opening combination of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma may not be seen in IPL 2027.
Head's likely pulling out can put a severe dent in SRH's batting line-up. But this may give them a big purse for the December 16 auction in Goa.
Head was among the five capped players retained by SRH for Rs 14 crore, ahead of the 2025 mega auction.
Tuesday, November 17, is the deadline for all the franchises to decide the players they're keeping and the players they're releasing.
SRH had first signed Head at the 2024 IPL auction for Rs 6.8 crore. He scored 567 runs at a strike rate of 191.55 and average of over 40 to help SRH reach the final, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.
He scored 374 and 410 runs in the IPL 2025 and IPL 2026 respectively.
Overall at SRH, Head compiled 1,351 runs in 43 matches at a strike rate of 176.14 and an average of 32.95.
He achieved phenomenal success with Abhishek, as the duo created a paradigm shift for opening in not just the IPL but T20 cricket.