Travis Head just makes us better team: Tim Paine's selection call ahead of NZ clash

NEW DELHI: Former captain Tim Paine believes that Travis Head is the ideal candidate to step in for Marnus Labuschagne in Australia's upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand.

Head is set to make a comeback from a hand injury for the game scheduled for this Saturday, creating a dilemma in the top-order selection. Steven Smith has indicated that he would maintain his position in such a situation, and Tim Paine concurs that Labuschagne is the appropriate player to be excluded.

"I think he makes us a better team, so you play him. I hoped he was going to play last game against the Dutch… rather than come straight in against the Kiwis who have been playing some good cricket," Paine told SEN Mornings of Head.

Paine believes that although Labuschagne has made significant progress in white-ball cricket, both Head and Steve Smith have undeniably proven themselves as true ODI stars with their impressive track record.

Labuschagne, batting at number four, holds an average of 36 runs per game, having appeared in all matches while Smith has scored 133 runs from five World Cup innings.

“I think he comes in for Marnus, who, let’s be honest, he came into the World Cup squad after being dropped. I think credit to him, his one-day cricket has improved, his strike rate has gone up, his intent from the start has been up.

“So, in terms of the team getting better and going forward I think Marnus has done a really good job and his white-ball cricket has improved in the last five or six months, but Travis Head just makes us a better team," said the former skipper.

Smith, on Thursday, admitted that he was a bit shocked when it was said to him that he would need to bat down the order to accommodate a possible return of Head and Mitch Marsh moving to no.3.

Paine also believes that is the best batting order Australia can produce. "So he comes in and opens the batting, Mitch Marsh goes to three and Steve Smith goes to four. I think it’s a really nicely balanced batting order.

“Then you’ve got a top three packed with power, Steve Smith at four, the best batter in the country… then Josh Inglis, Maxwell Stoinis/Cameron Green on the other side, plenty of power."

"So, it looks a really strong batting lineup. If you went through our team man-on-man against New Zealand, I expect us to get the job done," he added.

Australia will take on New Zealand on Saturday at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

The Pat Cummins-led side have three wins – coming against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Netherlands - after beginning their campaign with two defeats to India and South Africa.

On the other hand, New Zealand have four wins in five outings, their only loss came against tournament favourites and host India.