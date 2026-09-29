Transformed Italy records dominant win in Nations League, Olise gives France late win

Italy stormed to a dominant 4-1 win at Turkey in the Nations League on Monday with the Azzurri's best performance for a long time, in Mancini's second match in charge.

It was a far cry from Friday's 2-0 loss at home to Belgium when Italy looked to still be struggling, six months on from failing to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup.

Italy will no doubt face a much tougher test in its next match, however, when it plays France away on Friday.

France also has a new coach in Zinedine Zidane, and he saw his team — without the injured Kylian Mbappé — snatch a 1-0 win at Belgium.

“These boys deserved the win, especially what so many have been saying over the past three days,” Mancini said. “They didn't deserve that kind of talk. We are on a long journey. ... Besides the victory itself, the boys did some really good things.”