Trans athlete Anaya Bangar set to return to cricket after Cricket Australia ruling

Under Cricket Australia’s official Inclusion of Transgender and Gender Diverse Players with Elite Cricket Policy, Bangar is now eligible to target elite franchise selection like the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) from March 2027.

"Today is an important day for me because after several years away from competitive cricket, I can finally speak about a pathway back to the sport that has been such a significant part of my life," the 25-year-old told reporters in a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday (August 26). "I am saying that I have been allowed to compete for one and I intend to work for it," she added.