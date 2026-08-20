Tough to replace Murali and Herath, but need to trust new spinners: SL spin coach Wijetunge

Wijetunge thought Nuwantha showed enough promise to warrant a long run.

"He is a special talent. He needs some patient and careful handling. He did well in the practice match (SLC XI vs India) ahead of the Test match, and was drafted into the national team."

So what makes him a player to watch out for?

"He is a tall person and can bowl that off-spin and top-spin with ease without giving away too much indication.

"But these are early days in his career and he needs to improve his tactical awareness -- what should be done at what stage of the match, how to operate against left-arm and right-arm batsmen," he elaborated.

"But that will come to him as he plays a lot more matches, you know, the competitive match exposure. I am sure the management will do the needful," he added.

In the not so distant past, Sri Lanka had a new crop of promising spinners in the likes of Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama.