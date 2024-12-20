Tough task awaits Chennaiyin FC against Mumbai City

MUMBAI: Seeking to bridge the gap with the top six, visiting Chennaiyin FC will have its task cut out when it takes on fancied host Mumbai City FC in Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

The Islanders have an impressive record against Chennaiyin FC, being unbeaten in their last nine ISL meetings.

Mumbai has won and drawn twice in its last five matches, and is currently occupying the seventh spot with 17 points from 11 games.

Chennaiyin FC is ninth in the table, having garnered 15 points from 12 matches but its previous five outings have seen it succumb to a loss thrice. Neither of them is too far off the sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC, which has 18 points from 10 matches.

The Petr Kratky-coached team has struggled offensively, scoring the fourth-least goals in the season (14) so far, whereas the Marina Machans better them in this metric with 17 strikes.

Mumbai City has fared better at the back, keeping the third-most clean sheets (4) in the league, conceding only 13 goals, as opposed to the 18 of the Chennaiyin FC.

Mumbai City FC has not conceded in its last three ISL games. If it manages another clean sheet, it will mark its longest streak since 2018. Interestingly, Chennaiyin has netted merely once in its previous three games in the competition.

Mumbai City has hit the woodwork seven times this season, the second-highest tally behind Odisha FC (9 times). Last season, it set a single-season high of 10.

While it does show that they are constantly on the lookout for creating chances in the final third, the frontline will have to come together to convert these opportunities with greater consistency.

Chennaiyin FC has lost its last two away games, failing to score in both. The last time the Marina Machans went on a longer losing run away from home was a stretch of four games between December 2023 and February 2024, which included a 0-3 loss to Mumbai City FC (December 28, 2023).

To get its season back on track, a positive result here would be important.

Chennaiyin FC has conceded just four goals in the first half of its ISL games this season, the lowest in the league. However, it conceded 14 goals in the second half, the joint most with Kerala Blasters FC.

The Marina Machans will have to ensure that they do not continue to lose their shape at the back once the game enters its second essay.