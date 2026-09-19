Tottenham spent $400M over the summer and is yet to win in Premier League after 3-2 loss to Villa

LONDON: Fresh off a $400 million summer spend, Tottenham remains without a win in five Premier League games this season after losing 3-2 at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.
Johan Manzambi, a 20-year-old attacking midfielder who starred for Switzerland at the World Cup, made his first start for Villa and scored the opening goal against the run of play in first-half-stoppage time.
He set up another for fellow new signing Nicolas Jackson, before Emi Buendia's long-range strike in the 79th sent Villa on its way to a first league win of the campaign.
Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke grabbed late consolations for Spurs its first league goals this season but it is now two losses and three defeats in the league for Roberto De Zerbi's team, which also lost in the English League Cup this week.
After back-to-back 17th-place finishes in the 20-team Premier League, Tottenham's leadership oversaw a huge squad rebuild in the offseason in a show of confidence in De Zerbi.
There's been no payback so far in terms of results and De Zerbi a combustible Italian coach is under growing pressure heading into a long international break.
To make matters worse for Tottenham, World Cup-winning Spain right back Pedro Porro was forced off midway through the first half with an injury.
There are four more games on Saturday, including champion Arsenal at Brighton.