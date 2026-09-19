Tottenham spent $400M over the summer and is yet to win in Premier League after 3-2 loss to Villa

Johan Manzambi, a 20-year-old attacking midfielder who starred for Switzerland at the World Cup, made his first start for Villa and scored the opening goal against the run of play in first-half-stoppage time.

He set up another for fellow new signing Nicolas Jackson, before Emi Buendia's long-range strike in the 79th sent Villa on its way to a first league win of the campaign.

Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke grabbed late consolations for Spurs its first league goals this season but it is now two losses and three defeats in the league for Roberto De Zerbi's team, which also lost in the English League Cup this week.