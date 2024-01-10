Tottenham confirm signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig on loan

TOTTENHAM: Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of German forward Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig, subject to international clearance.

The Germany international will join the Club on loan until the end of the season, with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer. He will wear the number 16 shirt, Premier League club said in a statement.

He could make his Spurs debut on January 14 against Manchester United.

Werner is no stranger to the Premier League, having spent the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons playing for Spurs’ London rivals Chelsea. He scored 10 goals and assisted nine in his 56 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, and was part of the squad that won the UEFA Champions League in 2020/21.

Timo, 27, began his early career with TSV Steinhaldenfeld before joining VfB Stuttgart’s youth team, progressing through the ranks to make his senior debut in August 2013, becoming the youngest player in the club’s history.

During his time with VfB Stuttgart, Werner made 103 senior appearances for the German outfit, scoring 14 goals and remains the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer after netting his first professional goal in a Bundesliga fixture in September, 2013.

He moved to RB Leipzig in June 2016, where he scored 95 goals in all competitions over four seasons.

The 27-year-old was an integral part of the Germany squad that won the 2017 Confederations Cup, winning the Golden Boot, while he has since taken his tally to 24 goals in 57 international matches.

Werner struck 28 league goals for Leipzig in 2019/20, earning a move to Chelsea in the summer of 2020, but he struggled for goals and got a reputation for missing big chances. The Champions League triumph was the undoubted highlight before he rejoined Leipzig in the summer of 2022.