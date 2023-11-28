Tottenham brings club legends to Mumbai

MUMBAI: Tottenham Hotspur legends Ledley King and Ossie Ardiles arrived in Mumbai on Friday as part of the club’s efforts to connect with their growing fan base in India.

The two Spurs legends kicked off the ‘Spurs in India’ tour on November 24 with a visit to the Reliance Foundation Young Champs Academy in Mumbai. The duo toured the facilities, met with academy coaches, and conducted a special masterclass for the young players.

The next day saw King and Ardiles join traveling Tottenham Hotspur academy coaches in delivering a workshop for 25 Indian coaches, including those from Reliance Foundation Youth Sports and female coaches from the Mumbai football ecosystem. The workshop consisted of a classroom session at The Bombay Art Society in Bandra, providing insights into Tottenham Hotspur FC’s coaching methodology, followed by a practical session at Neville D’Souza Football Turf.

Later that day, the legends participated in a community event on the pitch, interacting with 50 young football players, in collaboration with local organisations to deliver these training programmes.

The developmental initiatives provided an opportunity for the club to connect with the footballing fraternity in Mumbai and further its commitment to global football development, particularly in developing the sport through the sharing of elite coaching methodologies.

The trip to Mumbai ended on Sunday, with the club hosting a special screening of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, for their fans in India.