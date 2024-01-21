Top-seed Pooja Arthi eyes perfect finish

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s Pooja Arthi couldn’t go all the way at the National Games in November 2023. Rubbing shoulders against seniors, she secured a runner-up finish. Now, she aims to finish atop the podium and start the year on a high at the Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu. Pooja has been seeded number one at the Khelo India Games, currently ranked fourth in women and second in the U-19 category. “Being the top-seeded player isn’t putting me under any pressure; I’m relaxed and feeling confident about myself. I’m definitely aiming for gold here at Khelo games,” said Arthi, speaking to DT Next after winning her R-16 singles match against Subhadra K Sony (3-0).

“A few years ago, if you’d have asked people what squash is, they wouldn’t know. But now people know Joshna, Deepika. With Squash added to LA28 and having it here in Khelo India, it is going to give the game more exposure and reach a broader audience,” she added.

Pooja will be competing in both singles and team events. Having the tournament played at home, she finds it uplifting that she has her friends and family in attendance cheering her on. She enjoys the added responsibility of performing in front of her home crowd.