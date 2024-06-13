Top run-scorers in West Indies T20I cricket

NEW DELHI: Explosive batter Nicholas Pooran overtook compatriot and T20 cricket legend Chris Gayle to become the highest-run-getter in short format for the West Indies.

Pooran accomplished this milestone against New Zealand in his side's T20 World Cup 2024 match at Tarouba. Here are the top run-scorers for the Windies T20I cricket.

Nicholas Pooran In 91 T20Is, Pooran has scored 1,914 runs at an average of 25.52 and strike rate of 134.03, with 11 half-centuries. His best score is 82. Source: cricketworldcup/X

Chris Gayle Gayle had scored 1,899 runs in 79 T20Is for West Indies at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 137.50, with two centuries and 14 fifties. His best score is 117 in the format. Source: ICC/X

Marlon Samuels Marlon Samuels scored 1611 runs at a strike rate of 116.23 after playing 67 matches and 65 T20I innings with the West Indies. He is the third-highest run scorer for the Caribbeans in T20Is. Source: ICC

Kieron Pollard Kieron Pollard played 101 matches and 83 innings in the 20-over cricket where he scored 1569 runs at a strike rate of 135.14. Source: ECB