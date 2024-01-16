Top performers in India-Afghanistan 2nd T20I

NEW DELHI: After winning the series opener, India clinched the three-match series by gaining an unassailable lead with a six-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the second T20I. Some players performed exceptionally well with the bat as well as the ball to help their team's quest for victory. Here are the top five performers from the second ODI clash between India and Afghanistan.

Shivam Dube The left-handed batter went unbeaten and ended India's six-wicket victory with a score of 63*. He smashed Afghanistan bowlers all over the field and scored the winning runs to seal off a comfortable victory with four overs to spare.

Yashasvi Jaiswal The 22-year-old youngster produced a sensational performance against Afghanistan with his blistering knock of 68. After a barren run against South Africa in the Test, Jaiswal played a crucial role in laying down the foundation for India to chase down the target of 173.

Gulbadin Naib The Afghanistan batter was the standout performer for the visitors in the second T20I. He scored 57 off 35 balls which was laced by five boundaries and four maximums. However, his efforts weren't enough to guide Afghanistan to victory.

Axar Patel Axar weaved his magic with his spin abilities as he scalped two and gave away just 17 runs in his four-over spell. He bagged crucial wickets of Gulbadin Naib and skipper Ibrahim Zardan which allowed India to force a comeback.